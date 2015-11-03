Street Scans Still Beneficial

Under former Mayor Harvey Johnson, the city of Jackson paid a contractor $400,000 to scan streets for imperfections.

Two years after the scans have been completed, however, the data has yet to be used.

The city has had two elections for mayor and has had four different public works directors, who each have had different priorities in terms of infrastructure improvements.

Additionally, the city doesn’t have the computer software in place to properly use the data collected during the scanning process.

If that weren’t enough, public works officials say the scans are already out of date, because of the additional wear and tear that has occurred on the city streets since the scans wrapped up.

“We’ve had more water and sewer line cuts, and more development,” said Acting Engineer Manager Charles Williams.

(New developments mean new taps have to be cut into the street to access water and sewer infrastructure.)

In the coming months, public works officials will be meeting with contractors, in part, to establish the computer systems needed to use the data.

That data, in turn, will be used to help create an electronic database that will be used to help prioritize streets for repaving and other repairs.

“The bottom line is the data was paid for; we will get the data, implement it, and work with it to ensure that it used accordingly to set up a true road management program, which is why the city entered into the contract in the first place.”

In early 2013, the city brought on Stantec to conduct “scans” of the city’s roughly 1,200 miles of paved roadway.

The firms used vans equipped with special cameras and other devices designed to detect surface imperfections, such as potholes and alligator cracks. (Alligator cracks, Williams said, are the cracks that lead to potholes.)

The idea, at the time, was to use the information to create a database, and to use the scanners to take the human element out of the evaluation process.

Traditionally, streets have been assessed using “windshield surveys.” In other words, city crews conducted visual inspections of the streets through their car windows.

“Former Mayor Johnson wanted to do this on his decision not to move forward with the one-cent tax. He wanted to set up the parameters for rating the roads,” Williams said.

Once the inventory was established, the city would then rate roads based on the data collected, and prioritize funding for repaving, Williams said.

Streets in Jackson are rated on a scale of zero to 1,000. A score of 1,000 is a road in perfect condition. Roads rated 300 or lower are in immediate need of resurfacing or repair.

Plans to create the inventory, though, fell through after Johnson was defeated in his 2013 bid for re-election.

That year, Chokwe Lumumba was swept into office. Shortly after his election, he replaced Public Works Director Dan Gaillet with Willie Bell, and set an election to push through the one-cent tax.

The tax was overwhelmingly approved by voters, but more changes for the city were on tap. After Lumumba’s death, then Councilman Tony Yarber was elected in a special election. And after his election, an interim public works director and a permanent public works director appointed.

Creating a road inventory was placed on the back burner, in part, because the city has been focusing on the creation of an infrastructure master plan. Jackson must put a master plan in place in order to use the funds generated by the one-cent tax.

Additionally, staffers with public works have had to deal with the problems associated with a $91 million contract with Siemens, as well as the work required under a $400 million consent decree with the federal government.

Jackson has to make $400 million in repairs to its sewer system to bring it into compliance with the federal Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water acts.

Williams said the scans were a good idea in theory, and believes the information obtained through the work can still benefit the city in the long run.

In addition to its other projects, Jackson does have plans to get the software in place to create the inventory, and the information collected from the scans will be used.

Williams said the city hopes to have the software in place by June. He said more details will be worked out in upcoming meetings with contractors.

“In time, the information should be beneficial,” he said. “But we still have a lot of work to do on our end.”