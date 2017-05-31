Vote June 6

Northsiders will be heading to the polls again next week, this time to vote in the general elections. In Ridgeland, incumbent Republican D.I. Smith will face Democrat Poteat Medley in the alderman at-large race. Voters in Ward Two will decide between Republican incumbent Chuck Gautier and Democrat Willie Toles. And in Ward Six, residents will choose between Wes Hamlin, the Republican incumbent, and Democrat Barbara Ann Bluntson.

In Jackson Ward One residents will choose between incumbent Councilman Ashby Foote, a Republican, and William Jordan, an independent. Foote, who won a special election to fill the remainder of Quentin Whitwell’s term, is seeking his first full, four-year term.

The next mayor will likely be Chokwe Antar Lumumba, but he’ll still have to get past several candidates in the general race.

Lumumba, a Democrat, will face Repulbican Jason Wells, and independents Gwen Ward Osborne Chapman, Kenneth Swarts and Jaclyn Mask.

Madison residents will also head to the polls, at least those residents in Ward Four. Incumbent Republican Steve Hickock is facing off against Jacob “Conner” Smith, a Democrat, for the Ward Four alderman position.

The general election is June 6. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.