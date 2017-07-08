Benson Reed Ingram, age 23, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 22. He was born in Jackson September, 24, 1993, to Reed and Janet Ingram.

Ben was a lifelong resident of Madison County. He was a 2012 graduate of Madison Central High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Mississippi where he was a student of English and philosophy in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honor’s College.

Ben had a brilliant wit and intellect. He was an avid reader who was passionate about learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Ben had a creative mind and enjoyed a broad range of art including literature, film, and music. He was a talented writer who crafted clever stories that were both suspenseful and would make you laugh out loud. Ben will be remembered for his dry sense of humor that could quickly bring an entire room to a roar of laughter.

Ben fought anxiety and depression for many years which led him to take his own life. Ben’s family and friends hope that his passing brings greater awareness to suicide. We hope that people will honor him by reaching out with love and compassion to others that may be lonely or hurt. In spite of his own suffering, Ben was a great listener and a loyal friend.

Ben is survived by his parents, Reed and Janet; his twin brother Lee, sister Liles, grandmother Aline Spotts and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather William M. Spotts and his grandparents O.C. and Claudia Ingram.

A celebration of his life was held July 27 at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison.

Memorials may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, 1531 Highland Colony Pkwy., Madison, Miss., 39110; or Community Animal Rescue and Adoption (carams.org) in honor of his rescue dog and best friend, Charlotte.