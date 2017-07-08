A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 7, at Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church for Charles Robert Ridgway III. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. in the Galloway Fellowship Hall.

Charles Robert Ridgway III, who lived an extraordinarily full and happy life for 103 years, died peacefully at his home with family on Tuesday, August 1.

Born February 15, 1914, to C.R. Ridgway Jr. and Hattie Lewis Ridgway, his grandparents were C.R. and Susan Boyd Ridgway and the Rev. William Bryant and Alice Jones Lewis.

Rob met the love of his life, Sara Maud Raney of Meridian, in the summer of 1942. After a whirlwind courtship, during which time he sent Sara a red rose every day, they were married September 18, 1942. Rob and Sara had an idyllic marriage for nearly 71 years until her passing in 2013.

Rob was a graduate of the Jackson Public Schools, Millsaps College, and the Jackson School of Law. At Millsaps, he was a member of the initial chapter of the ODK society and was a member of the KA Order. He was presented with an honorary Masters of Law degree from the Mississippi College School of Law.

Professionally, following family tradition, Rob was a Realtor, an active participant in the oil and gas and timber industries, and practiced as an attorney at law for Ridgway Management, Inc. Civic involvement included board of directors of the First National Bank of Jackson (now Trustmark), and the Magnolia Federal Savings & Loan Association. He served as president of the Jackson Board of Realtors, was a board member of the Jackson Public Schools, and was a 50-year member of the Jackson Kiwanis Club.

Rob was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church – belonging to Capital Street U.M.C. and Galloway Memorial U.M.C. He has been very active in Galloway Church, serving as chairman of the administrative board, chairing the finance committee, the building committee and landscaping committee. Rob also served on organizing the Mississippi United Methodist Foundation and as the board’s first president. He served on the Radio and TV commission of the Southeastern and South Central Jurisdictions that produced “The Methodist Hour.”

Rob served as president of the Millsaps Associates at one time and Millsaps Board of Trustees for 12 years. Millsaps later presented him with an “Alumnus of the Year” award and an honorary Doctorate of Law. He also served on the Rust College Board.

His great interest in the character building organizations included serving many years as president of the Metropolitan YMCA board and later director, trustee and chairman of the Blue Ridge YMCA assembly board. He also served as president of the Salvation Army Board.

Rob and Sara were the very proud parents of four children: Sara Ridgway Running m. Rodger Running, Charles Robert Ridgway IV m. Naomi Tattis, Rose Marie Ridgway Walden, s.o. Mike Bishop, Richard Lewis Ridgway m. Melissa Grant; 11 grandchildren: Frances Ridgway m. Chuck Ray, Sara Ellen Ridgway m. Dr. Bryce Lokey, Julia Ridgway m. Mark Becking, Charles Robert Ridgway, V m. Brittany Carr, Natalie Rose Walden m. Erik Pinter, Raney Marie Walden m. Hal Tyler, Arthur Ridgway Walden m. Caroline Church, Richard Lewis Ridgway, Jr. m. Claire Green, Melissa Caroline Ridgway m. Dr. Reed Hogan, Samuel Grant Ridgway m. Lauren Purnell, Anna Bess Ridgway m. Tyler Fuller; 16 great-grandchildren: Anthony Ray, Amanda Ray, Gracie Lokey, John David Becking, Stephen Becking, Caroline Ridgway, Catherine Ridgway, Richard Lewis Ridgway III, Jack Ridgway, Faver Ridgway, Dendy Barwick Hogan, Millie Hogan, Raney Hogan, Maizie Hogan, Lucy Caroline Ridgway, Robin James Pinter.

The family wishes to express sincerest appreciation to our long time caregiver Emma Williams, and to all the Merry Heart sitters, particularly Patricia, Felicia, Stephanie, Sandra, Tina, and Shameka, for all the kind and diligent care they have provided. We are also indebted to Dr. George Patton, Dr. Jimmy Jones, and the Hospice Ministries, Inc. staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church, 305 N. Congress St., Jackson, Miss., 39201; or Millsaps College for the Ridgway Endowed Choral Music Fund, 1701 N. State St., Jackson, Miss., 39210.