H. Coy McAdory, 85, passed away May 16, at St. Dominic Hospital from congestive heart failure.

Coy was born July 14, 1931, to John Dennis and Sarah Jesse Evans McAdory. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

McAdory answered the call of his country by serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the United States Air Force, Coy McAdory served with the city of Jackson police department as a communication dispatcher. He also enjoyed managing a restaurant located on Lakeland Drive in Jackson, called Zoli’s.

Coy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Motoko McAdory of Jackson; daughter Sara Smith and husband Ken Pugh of Flora; and son George David McAdory and wife Lucy of Madison; sister Shirley June Reynolds and husband Ivan; sister-in-law Johnnie McAdory; brother-in-law the Rev. Tommy Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

One of his greatest joys was being “Grandpa” to his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and two brothers.