H. Coy McAdory

Tue, 05/23/2017 - 9:23am by

H. Coy McAdory, 85, passed away May 16, at St. Dominic Hospital from congestive heart failure.

Coy was born July 14, 1931, to John Dennis and Sarah Jesse Evans McAdory. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

McAdory answered the call of his country by serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the United States Air Force, Coy McAdory served with the city of Jackson police department as a communication dispatcher. He also enjoyed managing a restaurant located on Lakeland Drive in Jackson, called Zoli’s.

Coy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Motoko McAdory of Jackson; daughter Sara Smith and husband Ken Pugh of Flora; and son George David McAdory and wife Lucy of Madison; sister Shirley June Reynolds and husband Ivan; sister-in-law Johnnie McAdory; brother-in-law the Rev. Tommy Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

One of his greatest joys was being “Grandpa” to his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and two brothers.

 

  • 104 reads

Columns

Road blocks have a shaky legal basis

Madison county Sheriff Randy Tucker isn’t the only person who has been caught up in the constitutionality of road blocks. It’s a question that even the U.S.

Visit to Havana post-Fidel, pre-Starbucks
The downside of suburban sprawl
Burdeaux leads in many areas
Gardening Glimpses
Some advice for Jackson's new mayor

Schools

Chapel guest

Dr. Mary Taylor was a guest speaker at First Presbyterian Day School’s chapel services. She has... READ MORE

Bunnies for Easter
Beauty and beau
Dress up
Peak at kindergarten
Council reps

Obituaries:

Mary Williams Trest

Mary Elizabeth Trest, 82, a Georgia native and longtime resident of Jackson and Madison, died... READ MORE

H. Coy McAdory
Sondra Hyde Holman Taylor
Patsy Ruth Robinson
Patsy Ruth Robinson
Elliott Frank Thomas Sr.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Events:

Flying fun

Frank Kimmel, owner of Kimmel Aviation Insurance in Greenwood, recently spoke to the Rotary... READ MORE

Plant swap
Leadership
Sensory safari
Women of excellence
Sports news

Church

Mass

Shown after schoolwide Mass at St. Joseph Catholic School recently are (from left) senior Jason... READ MORE

First Baptist planning women’s conference
Ash Wednesday
Missions
Obituary
Obituary