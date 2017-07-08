Services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, August 7 at 2 p.m., preceded by visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. for Jeffie Dee Carter. Burial will be in Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Jeffie Dee Carter, 101, passed from this life to the next August 4. She was born June 6, 1916, in Attala County, the last of seven children of William and Molie Carter.

She attended grammar and high school in Attala County. She was graduated from Blue Mountain College and later received her master’s from the University of Mississippi.

After teaching in the Mississippi Delta for a short time, she moved to Jackson where she taught for more than 50 years. During her span of teaching, most of which was done in the second grade, she touched the lives of hundreds of children and their parents. Teaching was a true calling for her, and both the students she taught and their parents can attest that she did it well.

Until her death, Jeffie was extremely involved in many organizations in Jackson and received numerous awards and recognitions for her hard work. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the 3-M program. After she retired from teaching, she volunteered with the preschool program at Covenant. She was also active in both the AARP and retired teachers programs, frequently going to the capitol to lobby the legislators for programs for the elderly and for retired state employees.

She served as secretary, treasurer, and legislative chairman of the AARP, where she organized a day of service for AARP members to visit community nursing homes with small gifts for the patients. She enjoyed politics and was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1984. At the time, she was featured in a newspaper article showing her at the age of 68 standing on a chair and cheering. She was a faithful member of the Salvation Army Auxilary and participated in many of their projects.

She holds the distinction of being one of the few 100-year-olds to ring the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas. She and her sister, Pauline Carter, were named Goodwill Salute volunteers of the year in 2006.

Because of her appreciation of the arts, Jeffie volunteered for the Palaces of St. Petersburg, Splendors of Versailles, and Glory of Baroque Dresden exhibits. She enjoyed both her years teaching and her years in retirement, and whatever she did, she had a good time doing it.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sisters, Annie Lee Jackson and Sudie Crosthwait, and her brothers Garland Gay Carter, Ray Carter, and T.J. Carter. She is survived by her sister, Pauline Carter, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her devoted caregivers, Jennifer Stokes and Peaches Watts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity; or by providing school supplies for a child in need. Realizing the importance of every child’s having appropriate school supplies, Jeffie, during her long teaching career, purchased supplies for hundreds of at-risk children.