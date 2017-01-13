John Mitchell Bower, born May 7, 1961 to Dr. John D. Bower and "Snookie" Mandaville Nance Bower in Richmond, Va. was called to Heaven after a 14-year battle with leukemia and ultimately died from complications of a stem cell transplant January 11.

He was graduated from St. Andrews High School in 1979; while on a soccer scholarship, he received his undergraduate degree from Belhaven University and achieved his Masters in Business Administration from Millsaps College. In his youth, he was a competitive swimmer, enduro motorcycle enthusiast and a pioneer of soccer in Mississippi.

He married Bondee Hall, the love of his life, and they have two sons, Brant Parker and Hunter Reid. He was an enthusiastic, attentive and loving father, who enjoyed traveling across the country to watch and coach his boys in soccer. He thrived in the great outdoors; enjoying water skiing, snow skiing, hunting, fishing, hiking, biking and boating.

Johnny was most known for his infamous motorcycle excursions with his brother Paul, Jon D. Smith, Scott Hume, Joe Schmelzer, Son, Hunter, and many others. John was a practical, deliberate and successful business man, as Pure Water Solution President/CEO (owner); in partnership with his father, sister and brother. He discovered his passion in his successful start-up company, Land Improvement Services. His most treasured times in life were spent at Bower Farms in Vaughan, surrounded by his grandchildren, family, friends and the Moore family

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; John and Minnie Bower, John F. Nance and Eula "Granny" Willard. He is survived by his parents Mandaville Bower and Dr. John Bower (Edna Curry), his siblings Anne Travis (Chris) and Paul Bower (Sarah); his wife of 34 years, Bondee Hall Bower; his two sons Brant Bower (Mollie) and Hunter Bower (Kate); four grandchildren: Landon, Lyric, Emerson and Presly; and many of nieces and nephews.

On Friday, January 13, a celebration of life will be held at Wells United Methodist Church, where Johnny and his family adore being active members. Services will be held at Wells Church at 2 p.m., to be followed by visitation until 5 p.m. Johnny will be laid to rest close to the family farm in Bedford County, Va.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Wells United Methodist Church or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The family would like to thank all of Johnny's wonderful caregivers at Baptist Hospital, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, MD Anderson (Houston) and Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital (New York City).