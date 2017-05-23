Mary Williams Trest

Mary Elizabeth Trest, 82, a Georgia native and longtime resident of Jackson and Madison, died peacefully at home May 21.

Born February 11, 1935, Mary was the first-born of the late Caroll Vasti and Sallie James Williams of Savannah, Ga. After graduating from Savannah High School and Norman Junior College, she was associated with Lamborn and Company, brokers for the Savannah Sugar Refinery.

Mary spent her early childhood on the family farm. With the outbreak of WWII, her father began following the construction of army camps, so Mary’s “traveling days” began.

By the time she was eight, Mary had lived in six different locations and attended four different schools. Among other experiences she had attended a one-room schoolhouse, toured Mammath Cave in Kentucky and enjoyed the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

In 1956 Mary married Lt. Charles Allen Trest USAF of Laurel. Charles and Mary vacationed and traveled extensively throughout the United States, with tours of duty in 11 locations, including a two-year tour in Ankara, Turkey and an unaccompanied tour in Viet Nam. Each tour was treated as a new adventure. Mary became an expert at packing up a household.

Vacations and other travels took them to Hawaii, Greece, Italy, France, Germany, England and Denmark. One of the highlights of Mary’s travels was on a “Space A” flight from Mildenhall, England to Auhous, Denmark. Charles and Mary, being the only passengers, were invited to ride in the cabin with the pilot and crew.

After military retirement Charles and Mary were in retail business for 13 years, selling everything from toys to tiaras, Lenox to lawnmowers.

Mary was known by many for her passion for quilting. When she first began quilting she thought she could make a quilt for everyone she loved. At about age 75, though she was hand-quilting daily, she realized she would never finish the 100 quilts of her dreams. In her earlier years she was an avid seamstress, sewing for children and making most of her clothes, also sewed for a select group of friends, in her “spare time” and she made draperies and slip covers for their home. She was an avid reader.

Having been a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church since 1964, Mary taught in Broadmoor’s church pre-school, Sunday school and choir programs, and sang in the adult choir. In 2000, Mary retired from the CGM Group, a mechanical engineering firm.

Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Perry A. and Rocio Trest of Nolensville, Tenn.; daughter and son-in-law Dr. Elizabeth A. Trest and Greg Killough of Meridian and Brandon, and Stephanie Suzanne Trest of Madison. She also leaves two precious granddaughters, Elizabeth Alexandria Trest and Gavrielle Symone Trest of Nolensville; sister and brother-in-law JoAnne and Jim Wood of Fort Worth; brother-in-law and his wife, Lee and Linda Hatcher of Valdosta, Ga.; and special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen Trest; son Lee Carroll Trest; parents Carroll Vasti and Sallie Williams; brother John C. Williams and sister Brenda W. Hatcher.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, at Broadmoor Baptist Church, Madison, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church or charity of choice.