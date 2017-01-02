The best day of my life

January 17, 2017

It wasn’t the worst of days. But it wasn’t the best.

Because I had an early morning doctor’s appointment at eight, I had been up since 5:30 to make sure I had time to go through my usual routine; walk and feed three dogs separately, (June Cleaver, Roo, and Petey don’t always cotton to each other).

I always leave the house with June first. She and I ushered in the daylight, me talking, telling June Cleaver how much she had meant to me and Willard and that I would take care of her the best I could.

What a walk my longtime companion, Mrs. Cleaver, and I have made through these 14 plus years I have had her. Lately though our excursions are not always the joy they used to be. I have to watch closely, to make sure she can make it. On more than one occasion, I have had to turn back because I was afraid she might just lie down and not be able to get up. She’s too big of a girl for me to carry. You see, June Cleaver’s sick. She’s taking medicine for a tumor, and she has pitting edema around her face, neck and chest.

Even with her not feeling well though, she gets excited about us going out together in the morning and the evening. It should be the other way around, but she always manages to be my needed companion, to entertain and comfort me.

On this morning, after June and I and the other dogs and I were done, I was scheduled to be at the oncologist’s office at 8 a.m. He would discuss further treatment for my breast cancer and explain about the catheter/port that would be inserted and the radiation that would be put in, morning and afternoon for six days. To say the least, I wasn’t looking forward to that appointment. Now, bear in mind, that I have been known to pass out when my blood is drawn, so I was very apprehensive about what was coming next on this cloudy, January morning.

As the day moved on, in retrospect, I must say my meeting with the oncologist went much better than I expected. There are some advantages to being hard of hearing.

I had mixed feelings about the rest of the day, though.

This was my 59th wedding anniversary, a day of nostalgia, gratitude, and now longing. Willard and I had married on January 17, 1958, at my family home on Eagle Avenue.

Until the last three years, shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon, my husband always called me. He had never failed. Often he wasn’t with me but he would phone from his office, the emergency room where he might be seeing a patient, from a tennis match, or riding in a golf cart. And, he would always give the number of years and say, “Nine years ago today, or 51 years ago today” (whatever the time frame might be) “I married the girl of my dreams.”

But there was always the call.

On this, our anniversary, I felt a strong need to be close to him once again, so I did a short, early afternoon walk with my dogs, then drove to our old family home on Eagle Avenue.

Some memories are hazy, but at the moment, those of that day are still very real to me.

Along with family and friends, my husband-to-be and three children were at our house that long ago afternoon.

At four o’clock, it was, “Your girls, Pat and Tootie,” and “my son Bob.” At 4:37, it was, “our children.” I pictured them as they were all those years ago. Pat and Tootie, running and throwing rice on their father, now my new husband and me. He and I driving away in a station wagon that had been decorated by two mischievous girls: cans, shoes, signs, and the words, “Young, but she’ll get old,” and, “Watch the population explode.”

Oh, how life has changed. Most of the 16 family and guests who were there are no longer with us, and our two girls, Pat and Tootie, passed away before their father.

Of course it was all different on Eagle Avenue on this day; it was just me. But there was a sense of their presence, of Willard and our girls.

Driving away from the old homeplace this afternoon; I hummed the words from a song, the last song my husband and I would ever dance to.

“Someday, we’ll meet again my love.”

Some years ago, on a cruise ship in the Bahamas I felt it would be our last dance. And, it was...

It’s been a day filled with conflicting emotions. Now, late this afternoon, when I returned home, I picked up a note I had come across less than a week ago. I had been going through some papers, tossing out things I no longer used or wanted, but I kept those words I had read on my bedside table.

Before I turned off the light, once again I read:

“Fifty years ago I prayed every night that God would give you to me.

On January 17, 1958 he answered my prayers.

Willard”

I pick up a pen and write across the bottom.

“Til we meet again,” January 17, 1958 was the best day of my life.