To grandmother’s house we go

I lifted two suitcases from the hall closet, set them on my bed, and began packing to fly to Steamboat, for what may well be the last time. As I did this, I can’t help but think back to other years and trips we had made to Colorado.

A friend once said, “Flying or driving, you all don’t go out west first class and come back like normal people. You have to go through the woods, hide from wolves and trick witches to get to grandma’s house.”

And remembering those words put me in mind of the Slope Dopes, a group of ladies from Mississippi. For several winters we drove our travel van, the Lame Duck, straight through from Jackson to Steamboat Springs, Colo. Feeling a need to reminisce for a moment, I stopped packing, sat down and picked up a scrapbook with my old Sun articles. The first ski story I turn to was about the Slope Dopes. I well remember our maiden voyage drive; a trip which should have been 28 hours, somehow rolled into 36. But, that’s another adventure, a tale to be told on another day, so I turn the page to one of our more memorable excursions.

One of our ladies, who had four children, was going through a very painful divorce. Her husband, a doctor had paid no child support for many months. This middle aged lady was holding down two jobs to put food on the table and keep a roof over her family’s head.

Someone came up with an idea; put a large sign on the Lame Duck’s back window.

“John Smith. Doctor of Proctology is behind on his child support payments.

Please give him a call. Collect or otherwise, in Jackson, Mississippi. Dial 1-367-467-3437.

Honk if you want more information.”

We also printed handbills to pass out when we stopped for food, gas or restrooms. On the handbills we had written:

“Old toilet bowl plungers, steel wool scrubbers, or cans of Clorox Spray Cleaner would fit the doctor’s specialty. If you have a full pooper scooper, or a lumpy box of kitty litter, his grandiose talk could always use more fertilizer. If you have cigarette butts, chewed gum, molded orange peelings, wadded up Kleenex, beer caps, apple peelings, broken golf tees, or used toothpicks in your ash tray - any garbage will do.

“If you happen to be going through Jackson, Miss., dump it on his front doorstep. Dr. Smith’s address is #9, Back Road Alley.

“The Chamber of Commerce and Mrs. Smith’s Church, Hillview of Madison, request help for this family. This wife and their four hungry children appreciate your thoughtfulness.”

Everywhere we went, people seemed anxious to help this Slope Dope. One biker spit on his hands and wiped them down the sides of his slightly shredded black windbreaker. “Not to worry ladies. I’ll get the Hell’s Angels on it. We’ll take care of that lowlife.”

Four days after the Slope Dopes left Jackson, Dr. You-Know-Who had to quit seeing patients because of an emergency admission to the psychiatric ward of a local hospital. Diagnosis: “Extreme nervous condition.”

I closed the scrapbook. How things have changed, I thought. Nowadays it might well be us, not in a psychiatric ward, but grasping iron bars in a jail cell, hoping for Christmas cards from a few friends, (if we had any left) or praying for visits from family while we await our sentencing.

“With those thoughts, that’s enough reminiscing,” I told myself. “You’ve got to get ready to board a plane early tomorrow morning.”

So now, December 21, 2016, I return to my packing. I laid a pair of insulated underwear into the suitcase. For the moment my main concern is no longer spending Christmas in a Hinds County jail, but if I put on insulated underwear, can I still get into my stretch jeans? I drop in thick wool gloves that Willard and I used to wear duck hunting. Then I go to the storeroom outside and bring in my after-ski boots, which I had bought from the Sportique and are probably close to 30 years old.

Almost done, I draw in a deep breath and once again I think about all those times, driving between Jackson and Brandon that Peyton and I have watched planes take off and land.

Now, early tomorrow morning, she and I will board a plane.

And, we’ll be going across the river, and into the woods. To Grandmother’s house.

For the last time.