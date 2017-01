First Presbyterian Day School faculty and students celebrated Spanish teacher and soccer coach Antonio Mazuecos’s first “American birthday,” marking a year since his arrival in the states. Shown are (from left) Brooklyn Wilson, Mathes Tompkins, Caitlynn Hutton, Anne Fair Lucas, Andre Shelton, Mary Ainsley Zischke, Mazuecos, Ables Hurley, Garrett Bridgers, Wynn Roberson, Mac Mozingo, Katherine Ritchie, and Eliza Christopher.