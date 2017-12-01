The elements

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:05am by

First Presbyterian Day School sixth-graders design a creative periodic table of elements each year. Shown are (from left) Will Upton, Andrew Puckett, Ryan Groebe, Roman Hilliker, and Reid Sushenia.

  • 691 reads

Obituaries:

John Mitchell Bower

John Mitchell Bower, born May 7, 1961 to Dr. John D. Bower and "Snookie" Mandaville Nance Bower... READ MORE

Linda Jones Barnette Lewis
Glenda Wadsworth
Robert Abide Malouf Jr.
Kathy Jacob-House
Louis H. Shornick

Social

Eagles

The Eagle award is the highest advancement rank that can be earned as a Boy Scouts of America... READ MORE

‘Carmen’ to conclude 70th season of Mississippi Opera
Frozen heart
Fifty years
Luncheon committee
Party benefit

Church

Eagle Scout

Boy Scout Troop 18 recently held a Court of Honor to recognize new Eagle Scouts. Jack Holiman... READ MORE

Earn Eagle
Honor Eagle
Eagle
Build Anew
Ninety years

Events:

Sunnybrook gift

Interact Leaders at Jackson Academy welcomed Karleigh Wagner from Sunnybrook Children’s Home... READ MORE

Opening prayer
Special award
Scholarship cotillion
Footprints
Chimneyville Crafts Festival

Schools

The elements

First Presbyterian Day School sixth-graders design a creative periodic table of elements each... READ MORE

Most valuable
Bell ringers
Volleyball team
Performance
Toy drive