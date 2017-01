The annual Thanksgiving food drive at Jackson Academy includes a campus-wide collection of food to create holiday meals for those in need. This year, the contributions were sent to MadCAAP, a Madison organization that has provided for needy families for 31 years. Transporting some of the collection are (from left) Thad Bishop, Lizzy Magee, Ana Kelly Hontzas, Ava Del Vecchio, Joseph Adams, Kellum Clark, and John David Hendrick.