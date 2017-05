Seniors who received all As for seven semesters in high school at Madison Central are (from left, back) Thomas Morrison; (fourth row) Denton Garvey, Reyna Dixit, Sydney Brown, Evan Slay; (third row) Reggie Martin, Anna Johnston, Anna Hill, Tommie Gooden; (second row) Harrison McKinnis, Jesse Li, Amanda Kim, Mason Joyner, Katie Christy; (front) Emily Zhang, Lily Turnbull, Sean Sawaya, Rehma Siddiqui and Thomas Mozingo.