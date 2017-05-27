MRA 2017 Seniors
Members of the Madison Ridgeland Academy senior class Atul Aggarwal, Lennis Barlow, Owen Barry, Andrew Berry, Haylie Best, Henri Borne, Hannah Borne, Anna Claire Bowdon, Abbey Busby, Peyton Case, Christy Chambers, Clay Chance, Saahdiq Charles, Caroline Cobb, Chase Coleman, Caitlin Coon, McKay Criswell, Justice Cummins, Sarah Daley, Hayden Davis, Ethan Evans, Katelyn Fleming, Miranda Fulton;
Also, Devin Gilmore, Daniel Hall, Colby Hamill, Brooks Hardee, Chase Head, Bailey Holcomb, Peyton Horton, Braden Ishee, Cory Jackson, Gray Johnson, Beth Johnson, Jon Michael Jones, Daniel Kerr, Grace Langcuster, Caroline Langcuster, Samantha Leard, Donavon Lewis, Allyson May, Darrell McClendon, Abby McNeese, Lauren Miracle, Chase Partridge, Jake Ross Pavatte, Anna Pittman, Rachel Russell, Cooper Ruwe, Jordan Silas, Hana Smith, Mary Grace Smith, Mary Beth Stevens, A.J. Stone, Piper Swanson, McKenzie Thompson, Savanna Tillman, Anna Sledge Tucker, Karaline Tullos, Isabelle Venable, Katherine Ward, Caitlyn Watts, Parker Woidtke.
- 46 reads