Workshop

Mon, 01/23/2017 - 10:44am by

Germantown SGA students recently attended the 2016 Capital Area High School Student Council Workshop at Mississippi College.  Mississippi College head football coach John Bland spoke to the students about leadership.  The students also participated in open discussion and breakout groups led by Mississippi College SGA students. Attending were (from left, back) Samantha Sherman, Kennedy Corey, Lexie Hudnall, Hunter Cate Brown, Brantley Hudnall, Shelby D’Amico, Anna Shepard, Karlea Winstead; (third row) Cy Robbins, Calli Ainsworth, Keely May, Cody Dinkelacker, Amber Young, Grayson Amis, Lauren James; (second row) Will Young, Claire Applegate, Savannah Richardson, Jamey Cobb, Kylie Cockrell, Katelyn Adams, Harrison Grimes; (front) Eli Thurman, Candace Barlow, Jake Worrell, Holden Grimes, Taylor Chester, Tyler Hughes, Jared Kimes, Owen Ivan.

  • 177 reads

Obituaries:

Mary Belle Colbert Douglass

Mary Belle Colbert Douglass of Jackson died January 18. Mary Belle was born June 8, 1919, to Dr... READ MORE

John Mitchell Bower
Linda Jones Barnette Lewis
Glenda Wadsworth
Robert Abide Malouf Jr.
Kathy Jacob-House

Social

Eagles

The Eagle award is the highest advancement rank that can be earned as a Boy Scouts of America... READ MORE

‘Carmen’ to conclude 70th season of Mississippi Opera
Frozen heart
Fifty years
Luncheon committee
Party benefit

Church

Eagle Scout

Boy Scout Troop 18 recently held a Court of Honor to recognize new Eagle Scouts. Jack Holiman... READ MORE

Earn Eagle
Honor Eagle
Eagle
Build Anew
Ninety years