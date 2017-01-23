Germantown SGA students recently attended the 2016 Capital Area High School Student Council Workshop at Mississippi College. Mississippi College head football coach John Bland spoke to the students about leadership. The students also participated in open discussion and breakout groups led by Mississippi College SGA students. Attending were (from left, back) Samantha Sherman, Kennedy Corey, Lexie Hudnall, Hunter Cate Brown, Brantley Hudnall, Shelby D’Amico, Anna Shepard, Karlea Winstead; (third row) Cy Robbins, Calli Ainsworth, Keely May, Cody Dinkelacker, Amber Young, Grayson Amis, Lauren James; (second row) Will Young, Claire Applegate, Savannah Richardson, Jamey Cobb, Kylie Cockrell, Katelyn Adams, Harrison Grimes; (front) Eli Thurman, Candace Barlow, Jake Worrell, Holden Grimes, Taylor Chester, Tyler Hughes, Jared Kimes, Owen Ivan.