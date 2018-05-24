Goel and Aujla wed Nov. 24 during four-day event in Palm Beach

Saumya Goel and Khush Aujla were wed November 24 at The Breakers in Palm Beach.The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Parvesh and Neelam Goel of Madison. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Dr. Charanjeet and Bimal Aujla of Flowood. Two wedding ceremonies were held to celebrate the traditions of both families.In the Sikh wedding ceremony, the bride wore a designer sea blue sharara with silver embroidery (traditional Indian outfit with a modern twist) with a blue net veil. In the Hindu wedding ceremony, the bride wore a designer red lengha, off-the shoulder blouse, with a scalloped red net veil. Her flowers were shades of ivory, cream, and blush pink. She was walked down the aisle by her father.Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Ria Goel. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Anderson of Fort Worth; Tanisha Singal and Cathy Chen, both of Jackson; Stephani Synn of Boston; Adriana Nassar of Los Angeles; Shreyansi Agarwal and Laura Hain, both of New York City. They wore blush pink saris, ivory blouses with hand-sewn beading, anklets, and headpieces. Their bouquets complemented the floral selection of the bride’s bouquet.Matthew Dove of Nashville was best man. Groomsmen were Austin Harvey of Nashville; Davin Brar and Pavan Brar, both of Yuba City, Calif.; Roop Sandhu of Washington, D.C.; Patrick Lo of Memphis; Vikas Majithia of Flowood; and Sunny Desai of Jackson.The wedding extended over four days and consisted of several rituals and traditions. Two days before the wedding, a Haldi ceremony was held in West Palm Beach, which involved applying turmeric, also known as haldi, on the couple’s faces, hands and feet by family. The Mehndi event followed, in a which a henna artist adorned the bride’s hands and feet with designs.On the eve of the wedding, the families hosted the Sangeet, a dance and music event, on a private yacht cruising on the Atlantic Ocean. DJ Jiten provided the music. A reception was held the day after the wedding in the Mediterranean Ballroom at The Breakers. The bride wore a blush pink designer gown.After a wedding trip to Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia, the bride was graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and has begun her residency in physical medical and rehabilitation at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York. The bridegroom is a second year resident in radiation oncology at the University of Rochester. The couple live in Rochester, N.Y.