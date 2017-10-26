Behind the Scenes

Nina moss maintains love for MMA Through eight directors, many exhibits

One Latin phrase could sum up Nina Moss’ career at the Mississippi Museum of Art: Ego Amo Te.

Translated, the phrase is “I love you.”

“It sums up the way I feel about our staff and volunteers and is probably the best, most succinct phrase I can come up with,” she said.

Nina has been a fixture at the museum for 33 years, serving in numerous roles including director of communications and now assistant to Executive Director Betsy Bradley.

Nina joined the museum in 1984, after working 10 years at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

“I’ve been really lucky for a girl who has a Latin major,” she said. “It’s taken me a long way.”

Moss has worked for eight directors. “I started out as a receptionist and assistant to the first director, Norman McCrummen. That job evolved over time, with more responsibilities added,” she said. “I got to know the trustees, volunteers and key people in the community.”

Today, as Bradley’s assistant, Nina schedules meetings, acts as a liaison between board of trustees members and museum staff and answers questions from the general public.

With her knowledge of the museum, she’s able to field questions that would normally go to the director’s office. She’s answered calls from people all over the country, as well as Europe.

“I could be a 411,” she said. “I get a lot of calls, where people say, ‘Nina, I know you’re not the one I need to talk to, but I know you’ll know whom to ask,’” she said. “That’s been wonderful. We all want to help people.”

Bradley has worked with Nina for nearly 20 years, including 16 as executive director.

“I don’t know if we could conduct business without Nina,” she said. “She knows every piece of museum history, every person who has been associated with the museum. Her phone rings a lot more than mine does.”

Gloria Walker, a two-time president of the board of trustees, echoed Bradley’s sentiments.

“There’s nothing you can ask (Nina) to do that she doesn’t do in spades,” she said. “She plans the trips we go on to bring back art. She’s always happy. I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Nina is a graduate of St. Joseph High School and what is now Belhaven University.

As a Catholic, she began learning Latin in seventh grade. In college, studying the language seemed like a natural fit.

“Going to Catholic school all my life and being raised in the Catholic church in the 1950s, everything was still in Latin. The mass was still in Latin, we had Latin classes,” she said. “Every student had at least some knowledge of (it) and what it meant.

“At Belhaven, my favorite professor was the academic dean and head of the language department, so I continued with Latin and that’s what I got the most hours in,” she said. “I will say my mother, when I graduated with that degree, asked, ‘Well honey, do you plan to work for the Pope?’ I said, ‘I don’t think the Pope is hiring.’ ”

Rather, she landed a job with MDAH. “I worked in administration for the most part. I did some work in the archival and library division and also in historic preservation – all of which I really loved,” she said.

“When the position at the museum became available, I thought that would be nice. I knew the director and made the change after 10 years. I’ve been very happy for 33 years.”

Her job has taken her all over the world, and given her the opportunity to help bring some of the finest works of art to the state.

“With the museum, I’ve gone to Italy, to Paris and Amsterdam. The last trip we took was to Spain,” she said.

Nina has a special place in her heart for Rome and Greece, having studied there while in college. “They’re very beautiful countries and I’ve been fortunate to go back (to Italy) several times.”

Trips aside, Nina has seen numerous changes at the museum. She was there when it was moved from the Mississippi Arts Center to the new facility behind it. She also has watched as the museum, under Bradley, has worked to make MMA more inclusive.

“Other directors have done it too, but she has seen it through. Our visitation now and involvement from the public has become much more inclusive. We are open to everyone wanting to enjoy what the museum has in its holdings.”

Nina’s hobbies include reading, especially the New Yorker. It’s something she’d like to do more of. She’s also an avid Elvis fan. She puts a large cardboard cutout of the music legend on display at her Fondren home each year at Christmas.

Also, she and Bradley have thrown Elvis parties together.

Outside of work, Nina and Bradley are close friends. “I would call it more than family than anything else,” Bradley said. “She’s like a sister to me and aunt to my children. She’s very close to us.”

Nina said people are surprised to know that she is able to be close friends with her boss, but said the two make it work.

“We make it work. When we walk out of the museum doors, our conversation changes completely. We turn off at the front door.”

Bradley only took the job as executive director after speaking to her friend.

“The first thing I did was call Nina, and said I’d gotten a call about this and wanted to know what you’d think and if you’d be OK,” she said. “Without batting an eye, (Nina) said, ‘You have to come do this.

“That was very touching to me. I don’t think I would have considered it without her blessing.”

Nina has two older brothers, Crosby, who lives in North Carolina with his wife and children, and Mike, who resides in Birmingham.

Her favorite exhibits have been Between God and Man: Angels in Italian Art and Jacob Lawrence’s Migration Series, which captures the 1930s African-American migration from the south to the north for a better life.

Said Nina, “That series was very moving.”