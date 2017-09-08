Appeal hearing set

The Chestnut Hill appeal hearing has been set for November 20, the second Madison County board meeting for that month.

“All parties have requested a continuance in the Chestnut Hill matter,” Katie Bryant Snell, Madison County attorney, said. “They’re still trying to work it out. They anticipate being able to work it out in a 90-day period.”

The appeal hearing will follow a public hearing held during a March board meeting, when Chestnut Hill homeowners association (HOA) member Russell Green presented an issue concerning the roads in the neighborhood.

Green spoke as a representative of the 100-home subdivision, located on Mississippi Highway 463.

According to Green, developer principal David Landrum placed the roads under the responsibility of the HOA before anyone bought lots.

Landrum accepted the responsibility of the roads as the sole member of the HOA and as HOA president.

“The biggest issue (right now) is the roads aren’t being maintained, so we don’t want more roads being built,” said Green during the March meeting.

When the roads were built in 2007, the initial coat was laid down with the intention of the developer laying down the final coat within the following three to five years. That was never done.

Because the neighborhood is gated, the roads are considered private roads. Green said he and other HOA members don’t expect the county to fix the roads since that responsibility falls to the developer, Chestnut Hills LLC, but that help from the county would be appreciated.