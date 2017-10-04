Commercial Growth

Madison’s commercial developments are continuing to grow. In early September, the mayor and board of aldermen approved the final plat for the Grandview east commercial subdivision.

Currently, Grandview includes the west portion of the shopping center, which contains Malco Grandview Theater, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, SteinMart, David’s Bridal, Ulta, Michael’s and much more.

Grandview east’s portion has been platted for three lots.

“Lot one is 1.8 acres, lot two is 1.2 acres, and lot three is 55 acres,” Kianca Stringfellow, community development director said. “(The third lot) will get amended over time, when more development happens… It will be amended in the future for additional lots.”

Ichiban, an Asian cuisine restaurant with locations in Flowood and Pearl, will be part of the Grandview east development on lot one along with Xaxby’s on lot two.

The city also approved the final plat for the Baptist Madison healthplex campus, located on the corner of Highland Colony Parkway and Mississippi Highway 463.

Five lots on approximately 9.5 acres were approved, and all but one lot will be developed.

“The businesses for this development are Primos restaurant, C-Spire, Starbucks, Marriott Hotel, and Georgia Blue restaurant,” Stringfellow said.

The Marriott Courtyard Hotel was approved in June last year. The site plan for the hotel proposes a four-story, upper-end limited service hotel with 125 rooms and a conference room.

Georgia Blue’s site plan was approved last October. The new location will serve as a restaurant and will be between the Walgreens and proposed hotel.

The current location of Georgia Blue in Madison is in Colony Crossing and will become the restaurant’s catering facility.

“The owner stated that they will use the current location as a catering facility,” Stringfellow said.