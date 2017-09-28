County approves budget

Madison County has finalized their budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which begins October 1. County officials have set a budget of approximately $86 million, $13 million more than last year’s $73 million.

The budget was approved 3-1, with District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter opposing. District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin was absent.

“There were three budgets — a budget that I proposed, one (county administrator) Shelton Vance proposed, and one (District 3 Supervisor) Gerald Steen proposed,” Baxter said. “Shelton’s was adopted.”

The general government expenditures increased nearly $5 millionfor next year. Public safety will have a $1 million increase..

“When the (current) board took over, we acknowledged that our two biggest goals were to fund the sheriff’s department and roads,” Baxter said. “This particular budget does address the sheriff’s department. It keeps them funded.”

The public works department, in charge of handling the county roads, will have a budget increase of $5.5 million for next year.

“There’s more spending in paving,” Baxter said. “The road department gets new cars, and the tax assessor gets new cars… My budget proposed $2.5 million as opposed to $2.1 million for road paving, but I cut out cars. I had to cut somewhere.”

The health and welfare departments will have a $150,000 increase for the 2018 fiscal year, and the culture and recreation departments will have an almost $80,000 increase.

The county education departments will have $75,700 more in funds. The conservation of natural resources departments will increase by $19,000.

The economic development and assistance departments will have a $28,000 budget increase. According to Baxter, citizens services received an extra $75,000, and all county employees received a four percent raise, and Carl Allen, planning and zoning director, received a $10,000 raise.