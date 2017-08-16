COUNTY LINE ROAD WORK TARGETED TO START IN OCTOBER

The County Line Road resurfacing project is nearing construction. Ridgeland city officials recently authorized the public works department to open bids.

“We hope to start sometime around the first of October,” Mike McCollum, Ridgeland public works director,” said. “This is not a Mississippi Department of Transportation project, so we can go right into it.”

County Line Road will be resurfaced from I-55 to Pear Orchard Road. The scope of the project, according to McCollum, includes mill-and-overlay and restriping.

A mill-and-overlay project grinds and removes the top two layers of asphalt with a large milling machine, then new layers are coated over the remaining tarmac.

The project is a joint venture with the city of Jackson, since County Line marks the border between cities. The cost, $1.35 million, will be split equally.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors pledged $675,000 to the city of Ridgeland for the project. The city of Jackson has secured the other $675,000.

According to Madison County Engineer Dan Gaillet, the county pledged the funds to Ridgeland in June 2016 through a memorandum of understanding (MOU). After the county promised to pay for Ridgeland’s half, the city had two years to complete the project.

McCollum said everything up to the $675,000 amount will be reimbursed by Madison County, “so we’ll just send them receipts and they’ll pay up to that amount,” McCollum said.

Once Ridgeland had the funds, they waited on Jackson. Hinds County pledged $300,000, while the capital city found alternate sources for the remaining $375,000.