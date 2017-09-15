Eastover Repaving

Motorists driving along Eastover Drive now have a much smoother commute, following a recent repaving project.

Crews with APAC Mississippi recently repaved the street from Ridgewood Road to the I-55 North frontage road.

Last week, the street still needed to be striped.

The project was funded, in part, by Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax and by a $106,650 grant obtained by developers of the District at Eastover.

“It’s probably one of the smoothest roads in the city. I’m thrilled to death,” said Ted Duckworth.

Duckworth is one of the developers of the District, a roughly $125 million mixed-use project located at the corner of Eastover and the frontage road, north of the Mississippi Schools for the Blind and Deaf.

Duckworth, who sits on the city’s one-percent oversight commission, said the project should have been completed, as part of a major water main replacement project.

Work wrapped up the main replacement early this year. That $795,000 project included installing a 12-inch main in the shoulder along the same section of roadway.

“The street was included in the first year plan and was not bid out as part of the (Eastover water main replacement),” Duckworth said.

He was referring to the first-year master plan approved by the commission in 2015.

The plan included a large number of infrastructure projects to be paid for with the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

APAC, which was awarded a $9 million street repaving contract in early 2016. The contract was a term bid, which required the firm to repave neighborhood streets across Jackson.

That project, like the Eastover water main replacement, was paid for with the one-percent tax.

The firm agreed to pave Eastover as part of that contract, according to city officials.

Eastover Drive averages about 3,400 vehicles a day. The street is home to the District, the schools for the blind and deaf and the state Research and Development Center, which is home to Mississippi Public Broadcasting.