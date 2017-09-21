Fondren Renaissance to host Symphony at Sunset honoring Winter for work

The Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) will present Symphony at Sunset Thursday evening, September 21, beginning at 7 p.m. at The Cedars. Now in its 17th year, Fondren’s Symphony at Sunset is presented annually by the Fondren Renaissance Foundation and features the entire Mississippi Symphony Orchestra in a concert free and open to the public.

Sponsored and generously underwritten for over a decade by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi, this evening is also made possible by the many private and corporate donors whose desire it is to bring the arts into the public domain for all to enjoy.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Mississippi’s Bicentennial” and will honor Fondren residents and former Mississippi Governor and First Lady, William and Elise Winter. “Having served the state so graciously, this dynamic duo has been at the forefront of promoting Mississippi. They are the epitome of Southern hospitality, have a care and concern for all and always put others before themselves,” said Jim Wilkirson, FRF executive director. They are the definition of public servants, but it is their actions after the “mansion” that distinguishes them most and both have continued to serve our state like no other after leaving office. “They have tirelessly been at the forefront of educational reform and racial reconciliation. They have moved mountains in a caring and calming way and throughout it all, they have taken with such dignity a caring spirit to those in need. William has helped pave the way for groundbreaking reform and has tirelessly worked to preserve our nation’s heritage through his work with The Winter Institute and the National Advisory Board on Race while Elise has been tireless as well making sure the people of this state have proper home and shelter through her work with Habitat for Humanity,” Wilkirson said.

“The Winters have led a life of making a difference so that all Mississippians might have a better life. Please join us in as we honor William and Elise Winter for their vision in making a difference in the lives that they have so graciously served.”

Held for over a decade on the front lawn of The Cedars, this year’s event will begin with an invocation and the singing of the National Anthem followed by a full concert from the orchestra.

Concert goers are encouraged to arrive early and bring a blanket and picnic supper. An offering for the foundation’s scholarship programming will be welcomed prior to the concert and during intermission.

For more information, call the FRF office at 601-981-9606.