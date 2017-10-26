Golf tournament attracting top golfers; play starts today and continues till Oct. 29

Golf greats Angel Cabrera and Davis Love III lead the field of the 130 or so golfers expected to tee off at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week.

The tourney officially gets under way today, and is drawing some of the PGA’s top golfers.

“(Golfers) have heard how great the course is and how we treat them with great hospitality, and it’s started to pay off,” said tournament Executive Director Steve Jent.

The event also pays off in other ways, generating millions of dollars in economic impact for the capital city, and raising millions of dollars for charity, with the main benefactor being Friends of Children’s Hospital.

New PGA rules have also made the Sanderson Farms event a major draw for golfers looking to get a heads up on the 2017-18 FedEx Cup points race.

The championship is the fourth tournament on the PGA schedule this year, according to the tour’s Web site.

“There are so many points given to the winner, second place, third place and so forth,” Jent said. “It’s a season-long points race. The top 125 golfers go into the playoffs next September.”

The top 125 in points standings get to keep their PGA Tour Card for another year, and compete in four layoffs at the end of the of the 2018 season for a share of $67 million in prize money, the PGA Web site states.

“Guys want to get out of the gate early and start the season in the fall,” Jent said. “We’re really kind of the beneficiary of that.”

The event this year is drawing golf’s top players, Cabrera, Love, Y.E. Yang and Retief Goosen have all won majors, Jent said.

The big names will be welcomed by big crowds.

The tournament is expected to draw some 30,000 spectators and will have an economic impact of approximately $26 million, Jent said.

“Some of that is spread out through the year. We have a staff of six who live here and spend money throughout the year. (During the tournament week) guests coming into town stay at hotels, rent cars and go shopping. We bring in people from all over the world.

“On top of that, we’re broadcast in 182 different countries to 333 million households. It really is maybe one of the best vehicles to showcase the state.”

The program will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.

Tournament officials began working on this year’s championship last year, even before the 2016 championship got under way. “We’ve already held conversations on what we will do in 2018. It’s totally a year-round event, maybe a 15-month event,” Jent said.

Spectators will notice several changes this year. “We have a our tailgate tent on (the 18th hole) again. The main change there is Drago’s is the sponsor. We’re going to have a junior clinic, sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield, on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the driving range,” he said.

The event is expected to raise more than $1 million for Friends of the Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit group that raises funds for the Blair E. Batson Hospital, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars for other local charities.

“The tee markers are painted by the children at Batson. (For) or 50th anniversary this year, we have created an oversized tee marker that we painted gold. We will have it out there, so spectators can write an encouraging message to patients at Batson,” Jent said. “We will present it to (the hospital) after the event.”

Jent said there is no bad day to visit the event. “Thursday and Friday are great days because the whole field is there. Saturday and Sunday, the weather is expected to be gorgeous. Sunday is championship day,” he said. “Wednesday is the pro-am, the guys are more relaxed so you can catch (more) autographs.”

The tournament is October 26-29 at the Country Club of Jackson.

Parking is at Northpark Mall.

For more information, log on to www.sandersonfarmschampionship.com.