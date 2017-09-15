Ridgeland officials are researching the possibility of an indoor shooting range. To open the idea up to citizens, the city is holding a public hearing on Tuesday, September 19.

If the city finds that building the facility is possible, the city’s zoning ordinance will be amended. The public hearing is to consider the amendment.

Last month, city officials began investigating safety protocols and precautions for an indoor shooting range, should a developer come forward with a proposal.

“Currently (an indoor shooting range) is allowed in one part of the ordinance and not allowed in other part,” Alan Hart, Ridgeland community director, said. “So, it strikes itself out. The board has expressed an interest in making it possible to have indoor gun range.”

As community development director, Hart is in charge of researching other ranges in nearby cities to see what needs to be implemented to ensure the safety of the range’s patrons.

“We’ve looked at one being built in Rankin County. It’s currently under construction. We’ve also done research on other facilities, and we’re looking at provisions that will allow us to carefully manage safety, noise, compatibility and environmental concerns that could come up.”

“Hart’s exploring the ordinances from other cities that have them, and just making sure we’re putting in all the safeguards that need to be in there,” Ken Heard, Ward 1 Alderman. “We’re just looking at it for a future possibility. It would require an amendment to the zoning ordinance.”

“We’re the ones that asked (Hart) to look into it. We support the idea,” Mayor Gene McGee said.

McGee said that if an indoor shooting range ever comes to fruition in the city, it will most likely be located on U.S. Highway 51.