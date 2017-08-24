Insurance possibilities

Proceeds from an insurance policy could be used to help the city of Jackson relocate or reopen the Charles Tisdale Library. Last week, the city was looking into a policy it had on the Tisdale Library, which closed earlier this year because of water damage and black mold.

“We don’t know what amount is needed for the library, but there could be insurance that would help cover the costs,” said Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester. “What we’d like to do is move to a different location and keep the library open in the neighborhood. If the insurance is available … then it’s a different conversation.”

The closing of the Tisdale branch presents another challenge for city leaders, who are considering a two-mill tax increase to help end furloughs and balance next year’s budget.

“The information from the director makes it seem like the library is a (total) loss,” Priester said.

Library officials are proposing relocating to a new location on Chastain Drive. Owners of the building are asking for $975,000, according to Patty Furr, the system’s executive director.

Priester is interested in finding out more about the proposal, and would also like to look into whether the property could be leased. He said the city had not begun negotiations with the owner last week.

The insurance policy carries a $100,000 deductible. No further details of the contract were available.

Tisdale is used by about 69,000 people each year, including students who walk to the school in the afternoon from McWillie Elementary and Chastain Middle School. The branch closed earlier this year, after a spring deluge flooded the branch’s basement, causing what had been a small black mold problem to grow exponentially.

The branch is located on Northside Drive, and has been flooding for years. As a result of the flooding, black mold got into the branch’s heating and cooling system, and continued to grow behind the sheetrock.