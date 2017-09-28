Marathon sponsor named

  • 271 reads
Thu, 09/28/2017 - 3:51pm

Continental Tire The Americas is the presenting sponsor for the Mississippi Blues Marathon 11th annual event, which will be held Saturday, January 27. 

“We are pleased to announce Continental Tire as our new presenting sponsor. Their support not only means this event, which means so much to this city and state, can continue, but also that Continental is serious about being a respected corporate and community citizen in both Mississippi and the Jackson area.” Blues Marathon Race Director John Noblin said.

“Continental is proud to sponsor the Mississippi Blues Marathon as part of our growing commitment to the state of Mississippi,” said Paul Williams, executive vice president of Continental’s Commercial Vehicle Tires division for the Americas.

 Race officials are also looking forward to a new date on the calendar as well. The race will move to the final Saturday in January, which is January 27 in 2018. Race registration opened September 20 at 10 a.m. C.D.T. on the race’s website, www.msbluesmarathon.com. 

This is the 11th year of the Mississippi Blues Marathon, Mississippi’s premiere running event that has attracted runners from all 50 states and more than 15 countries. The Mississippi Blues Marathon events include a marathon, half-marathon, quarter marathon and marathon team relay.

