Millage increase

The Southwest Madison fire district is about to see a change in millage. Recently, the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved an increased millage of four mills.

“We’re in the process of designing a fire station around Lake Cavalier and Lake Lorman (the corner of Lake Cavalier Road and Joe Coker Road),” Gerald Steen, District 3 supervisor, said. “The fire district board has been working to look at this as far as the maintenance of keeping up with the two fire stations.”

The board asked the county supervisors to approve the district’s millage from 1.62 to 5.62, according to Steen.

“There’s a letter requesting that by the board president, Charles McDonald, and (the fire district board has sent) a letter that each property owner received within the last week to 10 days, saying this is what they’re asking the board of supervisors to approve.”

Steen said he’d received only one response requesting more specific information, but he’d received no negative responses from the letters.

The board unanimously approved Steen’s motion to increase the fire district’s millage.