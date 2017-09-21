N’sider planning African mission trip in October

Northsider Slade Exley will spend approximately three weeks partnering with African communities to provide safe water sources to more than 2,800 villages in remote areas of Malawi, Zambia & Tanzania.

Exley will leave for Africa October 7 for his fifth mission trip with Marion Medical Mission. Thirty-six U.S. volunteers, including Marion Medical Mission founders, Tom and Jocelyn Logan, will work in remote villages to help them provide sustainable, life-saving clean-water wells to areas that previously had none. The group plans to install 2,800 wells during this year’s well season.

“This is one of the most efficient and worthwhile mission efforts I have ever been involved in. It is a program of Africans helping Africans to develop permanent solutions to their vital water needs. When you consider that the program will complete the installation of over 2,800 protected water wells in just six weeks that will provide water to more people than the population of the Jackson metropolitan area, the work of the organization amazes me. Our role is to support the Africans and provide the resources to make this program occur annually,” Exley said.

Slade is looking for speaking opportunities at churches, civic organizations and small groups who might be interested in learning more about the organization or helping to fund the 2,800 wells the group plans to install.

For more information, call 618-997-5365.