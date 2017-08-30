The Reservoir District is now in a new hunting zone. Recently, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks added new hunting zones to the state.

“Wildlife, fisheries and parks changed our (hunting) designation with zones within the state,” John Sigman, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) general manager, said. “Now, we’re in the east central zone.”

Sigman said the change is “no big deal.” Originally, the state had the Delta Zone, the Hill Zone, and the southeast zone.

“The Hill Zone was broken into three zones,” Russ Walsh, executive wildlife director, said. “There is no change for anything within those zones. It’s the same as far as bag limits and criteria go.”

With the Delta and Southeast zones the same, the Hill Zone was broken into the Northeast, East Central, and Southwest zones.

“Those zones were created in the chance that things may change in the future as far as bag limits go or if there’s a change in deer populations,” Walsh said. “Or if there need to be specific regulations for those zones. There’s nothing specific this year, it’s just in preparation for the future if necessary.”

Mississippi wildlife data has indicated that deer populations are declining, according to Walsh, especially since 2007.

“Also through a hunter survey we conducted this past April, hunters across the state, the majority feel like the populations are declining or stable. We do think there is something occurring in the deer population, and we are taking a look into that.”

Following deer “restocking efforts” in the mid-20th century, the Mississippi deer population peaked in the mid-1990s.

“Our habitat across the state had reached its carrying capacity. But since that time, populations have remained stable or declined,” Walsh said. “The harvest is down by 115,000 deer since the peak of 1997. We’re down by 68,000 deer since 2011.”

For the East Central hunting zone, the bag limit is three does and three bucks.

“In the East Central Zone and others, you need a 10-inch inside spread or 13-inch main beam.”

Walsh said that if further actions need to be taken, the wildlife department will discuss a reduction in bag limits.

“This year there is a suspension on (does) in national forests during gun season. That could be the case if an action needs to be taken in the future.”