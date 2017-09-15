New Stage Theatre announces lineup for 52nd season

New Stage Theatre’s 52nd season will be full of romance, intrigue, strong women, magic, adventure, daring men, laughter, tears, and music.

“Offering a blend of old and new, our 52nd season is comprised of remarkable storytelling that will appeal to all generations,” Artistic Director Francine Thomas Reynolds said. “From an Agatha Christie thriller to popular musical comedy fun this year’s lineup demonstrates that live theatre creates powerful and magical storytelling. The 2017-2018 season features classic and new plays and the Southeastern regional premiere of a new Tennessee Williams stage adaptation of screenplay “Baby Doll.” It promises to be both entertaining and filled with theatrical substance, all extraordinary stories revealed by some of the finest theatre artists available.”

The season opens with the perfect combination of thriller and detective story in Agatha Christie’s classic “And Then There Were None.” “We promise an intriguing twist to the play’s ending that will have audiences gasping until the end,” Reynolds said.

For the second play of the season, Tennessee Williams will be honored during the state’s bicentennial celebration with a production of “Baby Doll,” a steamy saga of prejudice and passion. Set in the Mississippi delta, this new play is the only Williams Estate-approved stage adaptation of his 1956 screenplay.

Considered one of the most popular new plays in American theatre, the third offering - “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson - tells the true story of 20th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who explores a woman’s place in society, this play is funny, spirited and alive with interesting ideas. It will be followed by the area premiere of “Shakespeare in Love,” the romantic comedy adapted from the Oscar-winning film. The final show of the season, “Sister Act,” is a musical comedy smash that tells the journey of Deloris Van Cartier, a wannabe diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime.

New Stage will also produce the musical “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” as an extra show during the winter holiday season. Although Beauty and the Beast is not offered in the season subscription package. Subscribers to the 2017-18 season will be able to purchase discounted tickets to the production before they go on sale to the general public.

“We are excited to announce that a new program, The Mississippi Plays Series as part of The Eudora Welty New Play Series. Each month the theatre will produce a professional staged reading of a new play about Mississippi or by a Mississippian. The first play in the series will be Hell in High Water by Marcus Gardley. It will be presented, free of charge, on September 28 at 7 p.m. at New Stage Theatre,” Reynolds said.

Season tickets include all five main stage shows, and prices range from $70 to $110 depending on the package you choose. To subscribe, call the New Stage box office at (601) 948-3531.

New Stage was chartered as a not-for-profit organization in 1965, producing its initial season in the winter/spring of 1966. Founded by Jane Reid-Petty with the assistance of the American National Theatre Academy and Actor’s Equity Association, dedication to professional excellence in theatre arts was part of the theatre’s original mission. New Stage’s first home was a converted church, and the full houses for its opening season were significant: they represented the city’s first racially integrated theatre audience.