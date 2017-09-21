NORTHSIDE STUDENTS LEAD STATE IN NATIONAL MERIT SEMIFINALISTS

Forty three Northside students were among 16,000 National Merit Society Semifinalists recently announced by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School and Madison Central High had the most semifinalists, 13 each. Nine students from Jackson Prep also qualified. St. Andrew's again has the highest percentage of semifinalists of any school in Mississippi. The 13 seniors, represents 14% of their class.

Area semifinalists include James P. Lemon, Newton L. Yang, Northwest Rankin High School; Kaylee N. Sims, Education Center School; Randolph H. Maxwell, Jackson Academy; Aidan H. Creel, Parker Gleason, Elly P. Lamb, Mary Margaret Mitchell, Reed N. Peets, John G. Roberson, Gregory R. Vance, Morgan M. Williams, Siyuan Yin, Jackson Preparatory School;

Also, Oluwatosin N. Akinyemi, Dyshante M. Bennett, Sophia R. Bowley, Murrah High School; Richard H. Grimes, Augustine Losheider, Germantown High School; Rimika Banerjee, Laura A. Barton, Anna E. Brock, Chanukya S. Cherukuri, Jackson G. Dellinger, Madeline G. Gall, Noah R. Grovich, Luke A. Little, David B. McDonald, James R. Michels, Mary R. Miller, Advait Praveen, Claire A. Smith, Madison Center High School;

Also, Peyton Sowers, Homeschool; Zachary J. Bobbitt, Christopher J. Carron, Arko S. Dhar, Parker L. Grogan, Qiyu Han, Charles R. Hutschison, Julia X. Jia, Destini L. Jimerson, Emily E. Kruse, Satwik Pani, Chappel C. Pettit, Larry Qu, Warner R. Speed, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School.

About 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test which served as an initial screen of program entrants. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school offi cial, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists.