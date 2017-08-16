Old Agency project

Old Agency Parkway will soon undergo construction. Because of a failure in the road, the Ridgeland Public Works Department is working to re-stabilize the roadway.

“Between Whippoorwill Drive and Patterson Crossing, there’s a failure,” Mike McCollum, Ridgeland public works director, said. “The angle, slope of ditch is so steep that every time it rains it sloughs off, eating into the roadway.”

Earlier this year, the city tried to repair the failure, but was unsuccessful.

“We actually went in and attempted to repair it, but repairs weren’t successful.”

Now, the city is going to try an alternate construction method using sheet pile.

“We’re having to advertise for that material. All the other work is going to be done on a term bid — at the beginning of the year, we’ll advertise for bids for everything we need at the city. This is one of the times we didn’t have what we needed.”

Sheet pile walls are retaining walls constructed to retain earth, water or any other filling materials, according to www.railsystem.net.

Sheet pile walls are generally used for water front structures, diversion dams, river bank protection and retaining the sides of cuts made into the earth. Sheet pile walls can be made of timber, reinforced concrete or steel.

In June, the Ridgeland Public Works Department said Old Agency would be closed from west of Whippoorwill Drive to east of Patterson Crossing for approximately six weeks, allowing the city to make repairs to the roadway and relocate the roadside ditch.

“The roadside ditch comes in perpendicular to the roadway,” said McCollum. “It’s washing out under the road, and the road is on the verge of failure.”

According to McCollum, the department attempted to move the ditch 16 feet north of its current location and increase the width of the base of the ditch from three to eight feet.