Madison County is renewing their contract with GovEase, a software company that facilitates government improvement at a local level.

The software company will allow Madison County to conduct their second online property auction. Lee County is the only other county in the state using the software.

“We’re bringing forth the new contract for GovEase,” Myrtle Rayburn, chief deputy tax collector, said. “We went with them last year, and we were a pilot county, so there were no charges. This year it’ll be a 1 percent (charge) on everything… Madison and Lee counties were only ones paying 1 percent. Others are paying 1.25 percent. We’re very well pleased with them.”

Madison County’s auction will be held on August 28 this year.

“This is an online auction,” Rayburn said. “It’s the last Monday of August each year.”

Rayburn explained the online auction allowed buyers to see what they were buying before purchases were made, and the auction is much quicker now.

“We used to sit in this room for a week. Now the buyer can go online and have pictures of the property, which makes it better. They were bidding blind when sitting in here. And it goes a whole lot faster — it took a day and a half last year.”

The county also made $400,000 in overbids last year. The Madison County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Rayburns request to move forward with this year’s online auction.