Ordinance amended

Ridgeland’s zoning ordinance has been changed to allow an indoor shooting range.

After a public hearing that was held at city hall on Tuesday, September 19, the mayor and board of aldermen unanimously approved the zoning ordinance amendment.

“The presentation was made thoroughly,” Mayor Gene McGee said. “Some board members asked a few questions and there was one word change, but nothing of significance. We asked for public comment and there was none.”

McGee said once the board closed the public meeting, the board unanimously approved the amendment.

The original issue with the ordinance lay with the allowance of indoor shooting ranges in one portion of the document, but not in another.

“Currently it’s allowed in one part of the ordinance and not allowed in other part,” Alan Hart, Ridgeland community director, previously told the Sun. “So it strikes itself out.”

“We cleaned it up so that conflict is no longer in existence,” McGee said.

Officials also said a potential developer was present at the meeting, but no one could give specifics on who the developer is.

“There is a strong possibility that someone is going to be coming forward soon with the conditional use and site plan,” McGee said. “These facilities are good for the community, because they often like to work with the local police departments for training.”

Officials have also been looking into the safety protocols and precautions.

“The noise levels should be way under (city) limits and shouldn’t give anyone any problems,” Ken Heard, Ward 1 Alderman said. “I thought (the public hearing) went well… A potential developer was there and seemed very happy with the way the discussion went, and he indicated he wanted to move along as rapidly as possible.”

McGee said that if an indoor shooting range ever comes to fruition in the city, it will most likely be located on U.S. Highway 51.