Possible tax increase on horizon for Jackson

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is planning to follow through on his promise to end employee furloughs and could ask taxpayers to help him do it.

Last week, the mayor proposed a two-mill property tax increase as part of the city’s 2018 budget.

For residents with homes valued at $300,000, the increase would mean a roughly $60 increase in annual property taxes.

The proposal still must be signed off on by the Jackson City Council.

Lumumba and administrative staffers told the council about the plans at a recent budget hearing.

The increase is needed to end furloughs and help the city deal with a projected $4.39 million budget deficit.

“We’re actually making the hole bigger by ending the furlough, but it’s bad for business, decreases morale, (and) gives the public a signal that we can’t make basic financial decisions,” Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Robert Blaine told the city council. “It’s the right thing (to do) to end the furlough.”

The tax would generate about $2.2 million a year, a little more than the amount Jackson saved each year through the furlough program.

The administration is also proposing to freeze all non-critical city vacancies, as well as five percent of police vacancies and 20 percent of vacancies in public works, which would bring the budget deficit down to $160,000.

Other cost-savings measures, such as consolidating parks and recreation and public works under one roof, are also being considered, Lumumba told the council.

He said he was presented with a “buffet of difficult decisions” to help shore up the budget.

Options included a higher tax increase, ending the city’s early childhood development program and maintaining the furloughs.

“We chose those things, though difficult, (we thought) could steer the ship back on course,” he said.

Furlough Fridays were implemented in October 2015 by former Mayor Tony Yarber to help offset a multimillion-dollar budget deficit.

Under the furloughs, most full-time employees were required to give up one day of pay each month. The program saved Jackson around $1.8 million a year, but hurt the city in the long run.

The furloughs were likely the cause of a major exodus of employees in public works and the Jackson Police Department. The city ended fiscal year 2016 with 157 total staffers in public works, down from nearly 400 the year before. In June, (JPD) has 382 sworn officers, down from 440 at the end of fiscal year 2016.

“We’ve had a conversation with Moody’s, our accrediting agency, and at this point, it has indicated that it is not attractive to have a furlough,” Lumumba said. “It gives an impression that the city doesn’t know how to manage its finances. (Ending the furloughs would be) beneficial to employees and our overall long-term financial strategy.”

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote supports ending the furloughs, but doesn’t want to raise taxes to do it. Rather, he believes the city should continue to make cuts and increase collections in water and sewer billing and in municipal court.

“We shouldn’t ask (residents) to tighten their belts when we can’t put our belt on,” he said.

Foote didn’t say where cuts could be made. However, he did say that the city doesn’t collect on about $8.5 million a year in water usage fees. Jackson also has about $30 million in outstanding traffic, parking and legal fees.

Fees collected in the municipal court system go into the city’s general fund, while water fees go into the city’s enterprise fund, for use specifically on water and sewer infrastructure improvements.

“If we had collected that $8.5 million over the last three years, that would be close to $30 million. We wouldn’t be in as big of a bind as we are now,” he said.

Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester told the Sun previously he believes the city has cut all it can in terms of administrative costs, something he reiterated at last week’s budget hearing.

He also believes the administration’s budget deficit projects are slightly off.

“Your revenue sources, specifically with relation to forfeitures – the municipal court does not bring in as much money as we hope. Parks and recreation … has revenue coming in, but I think we’ve gotten a fifth of what we’ve projected over the last couple of years,” he said.

“I think the hole is bigger and we should flesh it out more.”

Priester also points to needs in parks and recreation, as well as with the Jackson Zoological Park and Jackson-Hinds Library System.

The zoo is asking for an extra $800,000 in allocations from the city in the next fiscal year, while library officials are asking the city to purchase or lease a new building to house the Charles Tisdale Library.

The branch, which is located on Northside Drive, closed earlier this year because of black mold and water damage.

Budget hearings will continue throughout August. The budget must be approved by September 15, and will go into effect on October 1.