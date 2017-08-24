Reservoir live feed

Northsiders who enjoy fishing at the reservoir and Pearl River will soon have access to a live camera to monitor the condition of the river. “A spillway fishing group asked why we don’t have cameras on the spillway to show the condition of the river,” John Sigman, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) general manager, said. “So, we asked our attorney to get permission to do that.”

Reservoir officials already have four cameras that live-stream traffic conditions of the spillway on the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Web site.

“We’ve got a number of cameras on the spillway. They’re live-streamed on MDOT. You can see travel conditions on the dam before you leave home.”

With the live-feed camera of the river fishermen will be able to see the condition of the river. “They can see if it’s high or low, conditions like that,” Sigman said. “We’ve already got two more cameras (pointed at the river). They’re just not on any Web site.”

The PRV’s had the cameras for approximately seven years. Sigman said he hopes the live feed will be on the PRV site within the next 30 days. “We think it’s going to cost a small amount. We don’t have the full impact yet, but it’s not going to be expensive.”

For the Spillway traffic cameras, Sigman said PRV officials are going to leave them on the MDOT site.

“That’s where everyone goes to find traffic conditions.”