Ridgeland hires contractor for rehabilitation work on Lake Harbour Drive

For the Lake Harbour Drive rehabilitation project, Ridgeland city officials have selected Waggoner Engineering for construction, engineering and inspection services.

“The selection committee met and selected Waggoner Engineer for CE&I services,” Mike McCollum, public works director, said. “The board approved, and we need the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) concurrence on the selection.

Once MDOT concurs with the city’s selection, the city will enter into a contract with Waggoner. The city will then submit plan specifications and the engineering package, and MDOT will authorize the city to advertise for construction services.

Ridgeland is going to mill, overlay, restripe, and upgrade four traffic signals on Spillway Road from Breaker’s Lane to Northpark Drive.

“It’s (a little more than) a mile of four lanes with a center turn lane,” McCollum said.

The city of Ridgeland will have to pay $425,000 out of local funds for their portion of the project. In March, McCollum said the city received $1.7 million from the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), an organization that receives federal funding subsequently doled out for local transportation projects.

The Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD), which covers 10 counties in the state, makes up the state’s central MPO.

When the CMPDD awards money for transportation projects, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the project.

“The road’s got heaves and stuff,” McCollum said. “We’re going to do some leveling. All the striping had actually worn off, and we did some restriping a year ago so people could see it. We’ve also got claims of potholes out there.”

According to McCollum, that portion of Lake Harbour Drive has failures that the public works department will fix with this project.

The project is a two-part project, the other half of which is being completed by the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD).

Now that the design phase is complete for that half of the project, construction should begin sometime this year.

“We have to bid out the project, then get in line with the Metropolitan Planning Organization,” said John Sigman, PRVWSD general manager. “We hope to begin construction this year.”

Construction should take between six to eight weeks and will probably cause traffic delays.

“It’s going to be quick, but we have to do it under traffic, so some delays will be experienced,” Sigman said.”

The Reservoir’s portion will cost 41.5 million.

“It’s more than just an overlay,” said Sigman. “We’re going to dig out soft spots, that sort of thing.”

“There’s a little gap where projects won’t meet up, but the road in that area is not in bad shape. Hopefully it won’t be that noticeable… This will complete Lake Harbour,” McCollum said. “We’ll have a real nice stretch of road from the reservoir to Highland Colony when it’s all said and done.”

(McCollum is referring to the Lake Harbour Drive extension from U.S. Highway 51 to Highland Colony. The project should be done within the next two years.)