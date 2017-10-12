Sheppard named new head of school at St. Andrew’s

Tom Sheppard has been selected at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School the 12th head of school. The appointment will be effective July 1, after the retirement of St. Andrew’s current head of school, George Penick. Sheppard is currently dean of enrollment management for the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. He has achieved a national reputation as one of the foremost independent school leaders for enrollment management, admissions, and financial aid.

Previously, he held senior administrative, teaching, and coaching positions at the Stevenson School (Carmel, CA), Trinity-Pawling School (Pawling, NY) and Perkiomen School (Pennsburg, PA). He also serves as a trustee for the Storm King School (upstate New York).

A graduate of Washington and Lee University with a bachelor’s degree in history, Sheppard continued his education at Lehigh University with a master’s in educational leadership.

This appointment is the result of an extensive search process conducted over the course of 10 months under the guidance and expertise of nationally-known search consultants.

Penick will continue to lead St. Andrew’s until June 30.

Tom Sheppard