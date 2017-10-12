Michael Causey invited to compete in national racing event in Mobile

Michael Causey, a ninth-grader at Jackson Prep, won the INEX Legends Car Racing regional qualifier at Sunny South Raceway in Mobile, that secured him an entry for U.S. Legend Car Nationals. Michael will compete October 13-14 at “The Bullring Track”, a 3/8 paved high banked oval at Las Vegas.

So far this year, Michael has run ten races and secured seven wins at Sunny South Raceway. His most recent victory was the national qualifier.

Legend car is a class of racing that is used by many young, up and coming drivers. It is designed to keep costs down while at the same time providing fast pace racing. The body is a fiberglass replica of 1930s and 1940s American cars. The cars are powered by Yamaha motorcycle engines which reach a speed of 100MPH in races. These cars are a spec series which means they are mechanically identical.

They are made with racing seats which include seatbelt systems designed to keep the driver secured in his seat with five belts during an event of impact. The drivers are also required to wear helmets, fireproof gloves, fireproof driving suits and shoes, as well as a neck restraint (Hans) to prevent whiplash.

Michael has been racing for six years. He became interested after attending NASCAR races with father Ken Causey, who also raced and was a spotter/crew chief in NASCAR (truck series). At age nine, Michael started racing Go Karts in Clinton, where he won three track championships and was also featured on PBS “Mississippi Roads” television show. Soon after, he progressed to the NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans, where he won two Karting Championships. His first year racing a Legends car was in 2016. After a year of learning, 2017 was his breakout season where he won seven races @SunnysouthRaceway.

“I was able to race more this year and made more improvements with increased seat time in the car. This allowed me to be more competitive like my favorite NASCAR driver, Ricky Stenhouse,” Michael said.

The young Northsider hopes to get a top five finish in Las Vegas, which will feature approximately 300 competitors. His division, the Young Lions- a group for 14-16 year old new Legend car racers, will feature 60 of the nation’s top young drivers. By securing the National Regional Qualifier, Michael is guaranteed one of 12 starting positions.

Looking ahead to 2018, his goals are to win more races in Mobile and race at new tracks such as Texas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. He also hopes to race some NASCAR races if he gets the opportunity.

The Las Vegas National race will be broadcast live at LegendsNation.com and you can keep up and support Michael at KamiCauseyracing.com.