Cedars juried art show Sept. 7

Fondren Renaissance Foundation will host the opening reception and show dates for this year’s annual Cedars Juried Show Art Exhibition September 7.

Part of their award-winning programming The Four Seasons of The Cedars Performing and Visual Arts Series, their annual juried art competition, has quickly gained exposure and prominence throughout the state with artists and patrons alike.

Since the inception of The Cedars Juried Art Exhibition, Northsiders Jan and Lawrence Farrington have underwritten the show.

This year’s juror is George Bassi, executive director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel. Bassi is a native of Leland, and has more than 25 years of non-profit management and arts administration experience working at the Delta State University Alumni Foundation, the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, as well as the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. Previous jurors to the exhibition have been Bill Dunlap, Alan Flattmann, Jere Allen, Myrna Colley-Lee and Sam Gore.

Cash prizes are awarded in each of five major categories, as well as additional honorable mention awards. Categories are paintings (oil, watercolor and acrylic); printmaking, collage and drawing; photography; mixed media (2D works) and arts and crafts (weaving, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture and 3D work). New this year, will be a “People’s Choice” award so that all arts enthusiasts can take part in naming their favorite work.

This award will be voted on by the public during the opening reception and announced the following day on the “Fondren App”. Cash awards and honorable mention awards will be announced during the opening reception at 6 p.m.

This year’s exhibit includes submissions from more than 110 Mississippi artists representing more than 300 entries into the competition. The final hanging exhibition chosen by Bassi comprises 90 works from 82 artists residing in 29 cities across Mississippi.

Artists chosen for inclusion this year are Park Neff, Michael Ramsey, Jonathon Berry, Neely Brunt, Jeremy Cawthon, Janice Dean, Laurel Schoolar, Catherine Becker, Anne Brunson, Kay Shropshire Heller, Rick Anderson, Melanie Atkinson, Sherry Hager, Victoria Ramsay, Ginger Ford Thomas, Susan Wellington, Iris Mitchell, Melanie Mitchell Tucker, Barbara-Ann Carver-Hunt, Sheri Hoem, Andrea Kostyal, Betty Press, Robert Schroder, Rhonda Blasingame, Stephanie Busbea, Lisa Busby, Maureen Donnelly, Meredith Gonzalez-Fernandez, Sabrina Hagerman;

Also, Carol Clark Hammond, Patti Henson, Erin Hovanec, Gerard Howard, Don Jacobs, Bro Shambe, Sky Miles, Lisa Paris, Mary Scott Shepherd, Lisa Shive, Larry Singleton, Art Spratlin, Guy Stone Stricklin, Mike Wharton, Ty White, Bill Wilson, Thomas Wilson, Karen Bennett, Gary Howse, Barbara Parrish, Sadako Lewis, Susan Clark, Paul Canonici, Beth Dean, Betty Jo Johnson, Tom Joynt, Leslie Saucier, Gay Simpson, Randall Teasley, Kay Watts, Fred Wiggins, Kim Whitt, George Ann McCullough, Jerrod Partridge, Joey Rice, Bryant Whelan;

Also, Andrew McIntyre, Alan Creel, Carolyn Busenlener, Mike Box, David Gulledge, Brandon Cartwright, Susan Cobb, Ginny Futvoye, Wanda Lowery, Elaine Maisel, Laurie Burton, Anna Dancsisin, Randy Hayward Jolly, Mary Qasim, Lesley Silver, Benny Melton and Heidi Pitre.

For more information call the foundation office at 601-981-9606.