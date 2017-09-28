Diabetes walk

Foundation plans walk

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will present the Walk for Diabetes October 1 beginning at 1401 Livingston Ln. Registration is at 1 p.m., with the walk ribbon cutting and kick-off at 2 p.m. Following the walk will be a free picnic lunch for all participants. The event features kids’ activities, music, and a ‘Sugar’ look-alike contest. Theme is “Who’s in your Krewe.” This year’s walk is being held in memory of two volunteers and supporters – Sonny Lawson and Sheriff Malcolm McMillin. For more information visit www.msdiabetes.org or call 601-957-7878. Planning the event are (from left, standing) Andrew McMillin, Sheriff Victor Mason, Delores McMillin, John Thomas; (seated) Mary Fortune and Irena McClain.