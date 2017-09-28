Dawn Buck successfully focuses on keeping the curtains rising at new stage theatre

Dawn Buck has been a driving force at New Stage Theatre for more than two decades but theater-goers rarely see her in a performance.

As managing director, Dawn’s work is largely behind-the-scenes, but her efforts, which focus on the business side of the theater, play a major role in keeping the curtains rising on new performances.

The longtime theater leader has always had a passion for the arts but doesn’t desire to be in the limelight.

“I’m definitely behind the scenes,” she said. “Maybe after I retire I might enjoy doing something musical or comedic.”

Dawn took some acting classes in the early 1980s and realized her true calling was behind the scenes, although some of her friends would probably disagree with that.

“Some of them think I’m a ham,” she said, adding that she enjoys karaoke.

Among duties, Dawn is responsible for New Stage’s “fiscal well-being … (overseeing) fund-raising, development, bookkeeping, marketing,” she said. “People say, ‘Oh, what a fun job,’ and it is, but it’s also business.”

Some of her favorite aspects of the work include helping organize and attend the annual “Toast of Broadway” benefit, a fund-raiser that treats patrons and donors to a meal and live, intimate performances from New Stage actors.

She has put systems in place to make the business aspect of the theater run more smoothly, and helped bring in funds during the leaner years of the Great Recession.

“If someone needed to come in tomorrow, they would have a pretty good road map of how to move forward,” she said.

Since becoming managing director, Dawn has overseen two major capital campaigns, which raised millions of dollars for various theater initiatives.

The 50th anniversary campaign, the most recent, brought in $4 million, funds that were used for building improvements, artistic and education initiatives, and setting up an endowment.

“We established the endowment to help with the theater’s sustainability. Our goal was to get the endowment up to $1.6 million, and we did that,” she said.

New Stage offers day camps, workshops and classes for aspiring actors and takes shows on tour to schools across the state. During the 2016-17 season, for example, New Stage presented 81 performances on tour, reaching nearly 22,000 students.

The theater has an annual budget of about $1.2 million, which is funded through ticket sales, class fees, tours, sponsorships, donations and grants.

“It’s an uphill climb to meet the budget and juggle other responsibilities,” she said.

Jim Child, a founding board member, said the theater wouldn’t be the success it is without Dawn’s efforts.

“She is very committed to making New Stage what we initially wanted it to be – one of the best regional professional theaters in the United States,” he said. “There’s no question without her efforts, the theater would not be as successful.”

He pointed out Dawn not only focuses on major projects, like capital campaigns, but smaller efforts as well, which are also important in helping the theater cut costs and make budget.

“She is interested in any effort, no matter how small,” he said. “It makes a good statement that she always has that focus.”

In addition to long-term projects, like capital campaigns, the theater, under Dawn’s tutelage, also has held smaller fund-raising efforts, including a raffle during “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Patrons could purchase a ticket for a chance to win a night’s stay at Graceland, two passes to Sun Records and a guitar from Tupelo Hardware - the same place Elvis Presley received his first guitar.

The play centers on Presley and other music icons Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

Also under Dawn, the theater also purchased a what is now called its “Warehouse Theatre” on Monroe Street, which is used for its “Unframed Series.” Unframed features more edgy productions not seen on the New Stage main stage.

Dawn, though, doesn’t take all the credit, and shares it with her fellow staff and volunteers.

“At New Stage, it’s really about teamwork. We enjoy what we do and are committed to the work,” Dawn said. “Fundraising is about building relationships, and I’m not the only one that does that.”

The theatre has 17 full-time employees, including some who have been with organization for a decade or longer. The group also employs four seasonal professional interns and, during the 2016-17 season, had 103 guest artists.

DAWN joined the theater in 1981, and worked there until 1987, primarily in the box office. She returned to the theater for a year in 1998. She landed at New Stage again in 2002, and has been there ever since.

“They asked me to do the bookkeeping and marketing,” she said. “A few years later I took over as managing director.”

In between stints, Dawn coordinated ticket sales for the 1990, 1998 and 2002 International Ballet Competitions, and worked for a local production company.

She and her husband, Col. David Buck, have been married for 37 years. The couple has two sons - Blake, an Ole Miss graduate now living in New York, and Ben, a Millsaps College graduate, living in Nashville.

When she’s not working, Dawn enjoys working on her own art projects and vintage shopping.

Annually, New Stage puts on five subscription shows, one holiday show and one children’s show and “Broadway Junior” performance. For the 2016-17 season, 35,647 tickets were sold.