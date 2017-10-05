Eudora Welty Library Closing Today

The Northside Sun has just learned that the Eudora Welty Library is expected to be shut down by the state fire marshals today at 5:00pm, that according to Jackson-Hinds Library Executive Director Patty Furr.

“Our contingency is to put the staff at other branches,” she said.

The announcement had not been made official at press time. But the branch was expected to be closed by 5 p.m.

The building is being closed because of several violations, including a leaking sewer pump in the branch’s basement. The basement houses the Hinds County Emergency Management offices.

Welty, which is located in downtown Jackson, is the system’s flagship. The Sun has reported on numerous problems at the branch this year, including a leaking roof and black mold.

Check back with the Sun for further updates.