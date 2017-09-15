Madison millage rate remains same for 18 years

Although Madison’s budget is not yet finalized, city citizens can expect road projects to make progress, grants that will help augment the city’s community feel and even tag readers throughout the next fiscal year.

As part of the budgeting process, officials held a public hearing on Tuesday, September 5.

“We did set the millage. It’s 28.8 mills. It hasn’t changed in 18 years,” Butler said. “The general fund budget (for next fiscal year) is a total of $24,696,448.”

Butler said more money will be set aside for street improvement as well.

“For streets, we’re looking at $3.6 million from last year and $4.083 million this year (2018) — about $300,000 more this year for streets.”

The entire public works department will also have a budget increase, according to the mayor. Last year, the department had a budget of $8.8 million. For the 2018 fiscal year, the city is looking to give public works a budget of $9.2 million.

Currently, the city is evaluating existing equipment in the public works department in order to finalize what the budget will need to be.

“We are reassessing what we will need for public works… There’s money that we have basically earmarked but will not include in the budget until we get a report of the inventory analysis. We’re waiting for an assessment so we know the life expectancy of existing equipment.”

The city is also investigating the purchase of tag readers for the entrance ways into the city.

“These are not tag readers that issue tickets,” Butler said. “These are tied in with law enforcement and the National Crime Information Center. We’ll be able to tell if a car is registered to a driver with an outstanding warrant.”

Butler said the city is currently in the process of installing those “and getting everything in place” for a price tag of approximately $1.5 million.

With next year’s budget, the city will also purchase video cameras for Strawberry Patch and Liberty parks.

Last year, a couple of Madison residents experienced vehicle break ins at Strawberry Patch Park, inciting the police department’s to install security cameras that will record any activity.

“We’re very proud of our budget,” Butler said. “We’re able to budget more for overlays, and the one thing we’re most proud of is our healthy fund balance.”

Among other projects, next fiscal year’s budget should leave room for capital improvements for the police and fire departments, as well as large road and community projects.

“We are trying our best to get right of ways from property owners along Hoy Road. We’re also trying to acquire rights of way (for our) Safe Routes to School program from Cross Creek (Drive) to Madison Avenue…”

For the Safe Routes to School program, the city has already received a $500,000 grant.