More work planned for Highland Colony

Highland colony Parkway is in the middle of major improvements.

The parkway is currently undergoing an overlay project from Old Agency Road to West County Line Road.

Now, the county wants to add additional subterranean pavement to a northbound lane to accommodate heavy truck loads.

The county awarded the 150-day construction and overlay project to APAC engineering in February. The work is scheduled to be complete within the next two months with restriping to follow.

Highland Colony Parkway will also receive additional asphalt thickness on the outside, northbound lane from County Line Road to the Old Agency Road roundabout.

David Williams from Waggoner Engineers presented the Highland Colony project to the county last month.

“(We) would add additional asphalt thickness on the northbound lane on Highland Colony Parkway and change it from 6-7 inches, which is what’s out there now, to 10.5 inches,” Williams said. “This asphalt on this lane would be for future truck traffic.”

Williams said that truck traffic would include future Highland Colony construction as well as delivery of goods to various stores and commercial locations on the parkway.

“The contract with APAC Construction would increase, to $786,814. It would also extend the contract time by 22 working days. It will also increase Waggoner Engineers’ construction engineering fees by $54,695…”

The $55,000 fee is for the engineering company to remain on site for an additional 22 days and test the additional asphalt and subgrade to ensure it is built correctly.

The thickness on the outside northbound lane will be added in the subterranean level, so vehicles and trucks will not notice that one is thicker than the other while riding on the surface.

The motion for the additional work was passed in a 3-2 vote, with District 1 Supervisor Sheila Jones and District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter opposing.

“I wanted to wait a while until after the construction was done to repave the road,” Baxter said. “One option was to wait until construction was done to fix the road. The second was to make the contracters put up a bond to fix the road if they do indeed tear it up.”

However, now if roadwork is completed and then construction trucks ruin the newly-finished project, they will not be held responsible.

Part of the work and funds for the overlay project is a joint venture to overlay Reunion Parkway. The entire sum of money for both projects is approximately $4.35 million.

Before the county could begin work, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) had to approve APAC Mississippi.

The $4.35 million is part of the $6 million that was awarded to the county from MDOT in a settlement concerning the Reunion interchange three years ago.

To actually receive funds, the county must hand over receipts for certain projects — such as the Highland Colony and Reunion parkways projects — and MDOT will issue a refund.