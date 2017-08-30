Repairs made to spillway landslide at Reservoir

Last week workers were repairing a small landslide on the eastern side of the reservoir spillway. The work was scheduled to be completed this week.

“We had a slide on the face of the dam,” John Sigman, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District manager, said. “With all the rain we’ve had, it slipped where we’d done repairs in the past... We should be finished tomorrow (last Friday), provided weather prediction hold, which is zero rain today and tomorrow.”

Sigman said the slide is no cause for concern, and this is not the first occurrence.

“We had one about two years ago just like it. In fact, in my 10 years, we’ve had four different repairs of that nature.”

Repair work was delayed two weeks because of rain, Sigman said.

“We started work (last) Monday. It had been there for about two weeks. We just could not get on there until this week. It was just too wet.”

Safety officers from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality inspected the slide soon after it occurred, and agreed with reservoir officials that it would not pose a danger between the time it occurred and when the damage could be fixed.

“They said we’re on the right course of action, to just keep going,” Sigman said.

To repair the slide, the area was to be hydroseeded, a planting technique that uses a mixture of seed and mulch. It is often used as an erosion control technique. The process is being done in-house.

“It’s several thousand dollars’ worth of dirt, but besides that it’s just a matter of fuel, equipment, and our own people (for labor).” Sigman said the cost to fix the slide is approximately $10,000.