Taylor on Friends of the Library efforts

Laura Smith Taylor is present of the Friends of the Library for the Jackson-Hinds Library System. Taylor is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Texas at Austin. She and her husband Patrick have two children and live in Northeast Jackson. She recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about the organization, the challenges it faces and its role in helping the library system.

What is the role of the Friends of the Library?

“We’re a support arm that fills in the gaps with things like helping the library purchase new books, supplying refreshments and providing volunteers for library events, like the summer reading program. We were very involved in the Applause! Series, which we now have on hiatus.

“Our role is similar to the role of friends groups across the country. Libraries aren’t allowed to sell books and make profits, because they’re nonprofits. Friends groups evolved as a way to sell books and turn around and give the money to the library. We’re a pass-through.”

How much do you raise on an annual basis?

Since we regrouped, we’ve been raising between $4,000 and $6,000 a year through our book sales.

What do you mean “regrouped”?

“The Friends … disbanded for a while and we decided to regroup in 2013. Elizabeth Alley was tapped to be our first president. She put together the board, and that’s how I got involved. Maggie Lowery Stevenson also got involved. (She will be take over as president in October.) In our first year, we tried to figure out what we were going to do, and (and decided to have a) book sale in August to coincide with the Mississippi Book Festival, and that proved successful. Since then, we’ve had three large book sales and “pop up” book sales at various branches. We’re trying to do different things and are planning to bring back a revamped Applause series. It’s been on hiatus for a while because people were not coming to it.

“What we’re struggling with now is how do we make the most impact with the volunteers we have. What can we do that will generate the most money for the library? That’s been book sales. That’s been the mission of our group – buying books and providing support.”

What is the Applause series?

“Was a longtime speaker series. We have a local or regional author come in and do a reading of their book and then take questions. The Friends have historically provided refreshments and volunteers to clean up. But it was put on hiatus because of low attendance numbers.”

Why do you think attendance was low?”

Because it was at lunch, in the middle of the week.”

Let’s switch gears for a moment and talk about some of the problems faced by the library system. The library has numerous structural and financial problems right now. How can the Friends of the Library help with those problems?

“I don’t know if we’re equipped to help. We weren’t set up that way and don’t have the revenues to help. I think we need some creative thinking and need a little more support from the city and the county. The city and the county need to fix the buildings. If they don’t have the money, then they need to hire a professional to come up with a plan and do the fundraising.”

So some sort of capital campaign?

“Yes, where you’ve got naming opportunities. That’s what the library needs.”

Has a capital campaign ever been held for the library?

“I don’t think so.”

Do you think people would donate to a capital campaign, their argument being their tax dollars already go to support libraries?

“We have capital campaigns at UMMC (and) they’re getting money from the state, and people give to that. Anyone who lives in the city and county knows we don’t have much money, but the city and county do have huge infrastructure problems. I think you could make a pretty good argument that the library provides important services to the community, and that we must have the facilities to continue providing those services. At the same time, the city needs to spend money to fix its (infrastructure). I’m more worried about running water than anything else around here.”

Have you or the Friends of the Library talked with the library staff or with the city discuss a capital campaign?

“No we have not; we don’t think it’s our role to suggest to them what they should or shouldn’t do.”

With state allocations to the system shrinking and with increasing operating costs, should the library at least temporarily close some branches? some branches are only a mile or 1.5 miles apart.

“I know (Executive Director) Patty (Furr) does not want to do that, because patrons feel very attached to their branches. One of the most important functions of the library today is computers. People aren’t going there for books as much as they are computer (access), especially for individuals who do not have access to computers or smart phones (elsewhere). I can see how some people who have a car might say, ‘it’s only a mile, what’s the big deal?’ But if you don’t have a car, that mile makes a big difference.

“That being said, could some of the branches be run at different capacities? That might make sense. That’s what I was saying earlier about when I was talking about creative thinking. We need to sit down and examine what each branch is doing and examine the essential (services) provided by each library. Eudora Welty has more books and could be the central draw, while some branches could provide children’s books and computers. That’s just off the top of my head, as a lay person looking in.

“I’m not speaking on behalf of the library. Closing branches would be strictly the system’s decision.”

The Jackson City Council has discussed looking into raising millage rates, or at least raising the mills dedicated, to support the library. Would you support raising taxes?

“I do not know enough about the city’s budget to comment on it. Nobody wants a tax increase. In theory, yes, I could get behind it, but I don’t want to say it’s the best use of our tax dollars.”

Has the role of the Friends changed over the years?

“No; we’ve tried hard to stay true to our mission of providing support and filling in the gaps. We provide books; we provide books; we provide support for other library programs. when we regrouped in 2013, we discussed expanding our role, and we all agreed we would stick to our core mission and I don’t foresee that changing in the near future.”

How many members do you have?

“Our board has about 30 or 35 board members and we have about 100 members (overall).”

If people are interested in becoming involved, what do they need to do?

“The can e-mail the Friends at jacksonfriendsofthelibrary@gmail.com.”