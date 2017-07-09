Waggoner to oversee Lake Harbour Road project

Waggoner Engineering has been contracted by the city of Ridgeland for the Lake Harbour Drive rehabilitation project, Waggoner was selected for construction, engineering and inspection services.

The project includes milling and overlaying plus the upgrade of four traffic signals on Spillway Road from Breaker’s Lane to Northpark Drive.

“It’s (a little more than) a mile of four lanes with a center turn lane,” McCollum said.

The city of Ridgeland will have to pay $425,000 out of local funds for their portion of the project. In March, McCollum said the city received $1.7 million from the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), an organization that receives federal funding subsequently doled out for local transportation projects.

Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD), which covers 10 counties in the state, makes up the state’s central MPO.

“The selection committee met and selected Waggoner Engineering for CE&I services,” Mike McCollum, public works director, said. “The board approved, and we need the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) concurrence on the selection.”

Once MDOT concurs with the selection of Waggoner, the city will then submit plan specifications and the engineering package, and MDOT will authorize the city to advertise for construction services.

When the CMPDD awards money for transportation projects, MDOT will oversee the project.

“We’re going to do some leveling. All the striping had actually worn off, and we did some restriping a year ago so people could see it. We’ve also got claims of potholes out there,” McCollulm said. The public works department will fix this.

The project is a two-part one. The other half is being done by the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD).

This work includes rebuilding and resurfacing the portion of the Spillway over the dam and digging out and refilling soft spots.

Now that the design phase is complete for, construction should begin sometime this year.

“We have to bid out the project, then get in line with the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO),” said John Sigman, PRVWSD general manager. “We hope to begin construction this year.”

Construction should take between six to eight weeks and will probably cause traffic delays.

“It’s going to be quick, but we have to do it under traffic, so some delays will be experienced,” Sigman said.”

The reservoir’s portion will cost 41.5 million.

“It’s more than just an overlay,” said Sigman. “We’re going to dig out soft spots, that sort of thing.”

“There’s a little gap where projects won’t meet up, but the road in that area is not in bad of shape. Hopefully it won’t be that noticeable… This will complete Lake Harbour,” McCollum said. “We’ll have a real nice stretch of road from the Reservoir to Highland Colony when it’s all said and done.”

(McCollum is referring to the Lake Harbour Drive extension from U.S. Highway 51 to Highland Colony. The project should be done within the next two years.)